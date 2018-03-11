Sooners Get into NCAA Tournament, Cowboys Left Out

Oklahoma's two Big 12 men's basketball teams were both on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament.
One made it and one didn't.
Oklahoma was selected by the tournament committee and is a #10 seed in the Midwest Region.
OU will play the #7 seed Rhode Island in the first round on Thursday at 11:15 central time in Pittsburgh.
If the Sooners win that game, they will play Saturday against the winner of the Duke-Iona game.
Oklahoma State was not selected, and the Cowboys will play in the National Invitation Tournament.
OSU is a #2 seed in the NIT and will host Florida Gulf Coast on Tuesday at 8:00 pm at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.
If the Cowboys win that game, they will play the winner of Stanford vs. Brigham Young in the second round.