$5,000 reward offered for information in deadly stabbing case

OKEMAH, Okla. – It has been nearly six years since an Oklahoma man was found stabbed to death inside a home, but no suspect has ever been found.

On Oct. 14, 2012, authorities say 28-year-old Floyd Marvin Osborne, Jr. was found suffering from multiple stab wounds inside a home at 321 S. 4th St. in Okemah.

Paramedics rushed Osborne to the Creek Nation Hospital, where he died.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Osborne died from multiple sharp force injuries.

Since then, agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation have conducted numerous interviews and possible evidence in the case.

However, a suspect has never been found.

The OSBI is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information related to Osborne’s death.

If you have any information, call the OSBI at 1-800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.