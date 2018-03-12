Bedlam Women’s Teams Both Make NCAA Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State's women's basketball teams made the NCAA Tournament, as announced on Monday.

Oklahoma State is the #9 seed in the Kansas City Region and will play #8 seed Syracuse in the first round on Saturday at 2:30 pm in Starkville, Mississippi.

If the Cowgirls win, they will play the winner of the Mississippi State-Nicholls State game on Monday.

It's OSU's 15th NCAA Tournament appearance, and fifth under head coach Jim Littell.

Oklahoma was on the bubble to get in, but made it as the #12 seed in the Spokane Region.

The Sooners will play #5 seed DePaul in the first round in College Station, Texas, on Friday at 11:00 am.

If the Sooners win, they will play the winner of the Texas A&M-Drake game on Sunday.

It's OU's 19th straight NCAA Tournament appearance, the fifth longest streak in the nation.

Oklahoma got into the tournament with a 16-14 record, but with the second toughest schedule in the country.