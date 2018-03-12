Celebratory green donuts for St. Patrick’s Day

Krispy Kreme is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with green, themed donuts. They will be available Friday and Saturday while supplies last. Set those alarms if you want to take full advantage of the special treats. Krispy Kreme opens at 5:30 in the morning for you to pick an O’riginal Glazed donut.

Let’s Party! Our O’riginal Glazed Doughnuts are going green for #StPatricksDay. It’s the perfect way to start or end your celebration. March 16 & 17 at participating locations: https://t.co/Harpt64i13 pic.twitter.com/vwtNEpCckZ — krispykreme (@krispykreme) March 11, 2018

Some on Twitter were speculating what Krispy Kreme meant by “green donuts.” Will the donut actually be green, or will it just be a green glaze? Krispy Kreme confirmed the whole donut will be green. For those picky eaters out there, don’t worry, it is just the original glazed with green food coloring.

Christie, we can answer that for you! The dough itself is green, and the finished doughnut is glazed with our traditional glaze. — krispykreme (@krispykreme) March 12, 2018

While some speculated, others were rationalizing the green made it healthy. Bring on the dozen!

Green Krispy Kreme glazed end of this week – you can say your eating healthy by eating your “greens”! — Kristy Herbert (@KristyHerbert) March 12, 2018

Whether you wear or eat it, you’ll be seeing a lot of green on St. Patrick’s Day.