Celebratory green donuts for St. Patrick’s Day

Posted 6:59 pm, March 12, 2018, by

Krispy Kreme is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with green, themed donuts. They will be available Friday and Saturday while supplies last. Set those alarms if you want to take full advantage of the special treats. Krispy Kreme opens at 5:30 in the morning for you to pick an O’riginal Glazed donut.

Some on Twitter were speculating what Krispy Kreme meant by “green donuts.” Will the donut actually be green, or will it just be a green glaze?  Krispy Kreme confirmed the whole donut will be green. For those picky eaters out there, don’t worry, it is just the original glazed with green food coloring.

While some speculated, others were rationalizing the green made it healthy. Bring on the dozen!

Whether you wear or eat it, you’ll be seeing a lot of green on St. Patrick’s Day.