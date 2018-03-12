× Cooking with Kyle: Honey roasted carrots

OKLAHOMA CITY – Carrots are naturally sweet, and the addition of honey and a hint of ginger makes them irresistible. Use tri-color carrots (available at Whole Foods, Uptown Market and Trader Joe’s) for added color and interest. This is a perfect compliment to a spring or Easter entree.

2lbs carrots – peeled and cut diagonally into 1/2″ pieces.

2 T olive oil

1 T honey

1/2 t ground ginger

1/2 t dried or 1 t fresh thyme

Salt and pepper to taste.

1 T chopped, fresh parsley

Preheat oven to 425.

In a bowl, whisk together olive oil, honey, ginger and thyme. Toss carrot pieces in mixture until thoroughly coated. Place on baking sheet – may line with foil for easier cleanup. Be careful that pieces do not overlap. Roast in 425 degree oven for 30-35 minutes, or until done to desired firmness. Remove to platter or bowl; sprinkle with chopped parsley. Optional: drizzle with a touch of fresh lemon juice or garnish with lemon wedges.