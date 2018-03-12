Edmond school board passes resolution in support of teachers

EDMOND, Okla. – Several school districts across the metro are now speaking out following an announcement by the state’s largest teacher’s union about a possible walkout.

The Oklahoma Education Association is seeking a $10,000 pay raise for Oklahoma teachers over three years, a $5,000 pay raise for support professionals over three years, a cost-of-living adjustment for retirees and the restoration of funding for education and core government services.

OEA announced that it is tentatively planning a teacher walkout for April 2 if legislators don’t increase teacher and staff pay.

“Our goals remain the same- to force the legislature to pass a plan that provides teachers and support professionals a significant pay raise, and restores critical funding to our classrooms,” said OEA President Alicia Priest in a video posted to the union’s Facebook page. “We will not allow lawmakers, once again, to shortchange our students, our teachers and our support professionals.”

At an emergency board meeting on Monday, the Edmond Public School Board passed a resolution in support of teachers in the event of a walk out.

Edmond Superintendent Bret Towne said teachers will not be punished in any way if they choose to participate, and they will not lose pay. He said if the walk out occurs in significant numbers, the district will be forced to shut down.

Right now, the district could use six days without having to extend the school year.

Several other metro school districts, including Deer Creek and Mid-Del are having their own board meetings on Monday night to address this same issue.