Executive fired following allegations of embezzlement at police pension system

OKLAHOMA CITY – An executive with a local organization has been fired following accusations of embezzlement.

Last week, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced his office was looking into accusations of embezzlement of operating funds at the Oklahoma Police Pension and Retirement System.

It all started after the Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services received an anonymous tip. The agency conducted its own investigation and turned its findings over the attorney general’s office.

“To be clear, there is no evidence suggesting law enforcement pensions have been compromised,” Hunter said. “I want to assure our law enforcement partners throughout the state and their families that my office will have their best interests in mind throughout this investigation. They put their lives on the line every day to protect Oklahomans, and we will do whatever it takes to safeguard what they have worked hard for. We appreciate OMES for taking the lead and uncovering the potential wrongdoing.”

On Monday, the Oklahoma Police Pension and Retirement System Board announced it has fired Executive Director Steven Snyder.

Board members voted 10-1 in favor of Snyder’s removal during a special meeting following accusations of embezzlement.

During the meeting, the board announced it had started its own internal audit of the organization’s financial records and operating procedures.

The termination is effective immediately. The board named OPPRS Pension Administration Officer Sean Ruark interim executive director until a replacement is found.