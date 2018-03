KINGFISHER, Okla. – Police in Kingfisher are asking for clues related to an auto burglary that occurred this weekend.

Kingfisher police released photos of a man who is considered a ‘person of interest’ in an auto burglary.

Investigators say the burglary happened on Sunday, March 11, between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in Kingfisher.

If you have any information on the crime, call Kingfisher police at (405) 375-4674.