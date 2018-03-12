× Man rushed to hospital following drive-by shooting in S.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person was rushed to the hospital after a drive-by shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 1 a.m., a man was driving home from work, near S.W. 39th and Drexel, when he said another man pulled up beside him and fired multiple shots.

He told police the suspect was driving a white Impala.

The victim was struck in the arm.

He ended up driving himself home before being taken to the hospital to be treated.

At this time, there is no suspect description.