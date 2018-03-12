Officials: Band teacher investigated in Texas before his arrest in Oklahoma for lewd proposals to minor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma band teacher arrested on accusations of making lewd proposals to a minor was investigated by his former school district, officials confirm.

Jason Ott, 31, was arrested last week on two counts of lewd or indecent proposals to a minor under 16, two counts of solicitation of a minor by technology, and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act. This was after officials said undercover agents began speaking with Ott, a band teacher at Carl Albert High School, on social media while posing as 13- and 14-year-old girls.

According to an affidavit obtained by News 4, Ott expressed interest in having intercourse and oral sex with both and requested pornographic and non-pornographic photos.

One of the agents' undercover persona mentioned she would be in Oklahoma during Arizona's spring break which was the week of March 5-9, 2018.

"Ott stated Thursday March 8, 2018 would be best for him because he could create a fake doctor appointment to get away from school," according to court documents.

A plan was allegedly made to meet at Quail Springs Mall, where he instead met undercover agents and was eventually arrested.

When asked why he was there, officials said Ott answered "Bad decisions."

However, this is not the first time Ott has been under an investigation.

Joey Light, superintendent of Wylie Independent School District in Texas, told News 4 that Ott resigned in July 2016 from Wylie High School. This was after the school district and police began investigating text messages exchanged between Ott and a female student who had recently graduated.

While she was no longer a student, Light said the school district looked into the accusation because they wanted to find out if there was any evidence of an inappropriate relationship before she graduated. However, Light said there was no evidence of that nor did police find any indications of illegal activity.

According to the Texas Education Agency (TEA), Ott was reprimanded in November 2016 by the state, however officials with TEA were not be able to confirm why on Monday when we asked.

News 4 spoke with Brad Clark, General Counsel at the Oklahoma Department of Education, who said the reprimand was not indicated on a national database used to vet teachers applying to be certified in Oklahoma.

"Within Texas, they declared his certificate to still be valid even though there was a public reprimand," Clark said. "As I’m aware, there was no criminal history, violations going on, there was no charges associated with it and Mr. Ott disclosed there had never been any adverse action on his certificate."

News 4 stopped by the last home address listed for Ott to get his side of the story. There was no answer.