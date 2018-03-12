× Oklahoma City man allegedly held woman, four children against their will

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man was arrested for kidnapping after he allegedly held a woman and her four children against their will.

On March 11th, a man called police saying that a friend had just contacted him on Facebook saying she was being held against her will by her ex-boyfriend.

When police showed up to the suspect’s home, they found a woman and her four children inside.

The woman told police that she had broken up with the suspect, identified as Robert Rafe, earlier in the week.

When she went to Rafe’s apartment with her four children to get their things, she said Rafe refused to let them leave.

The woman later contacted a friend on Facebook, saying she was being held hostage.

When police questioned Rafe about the incident, he reportedly said he was not holding anyone against their will.

He said that he just didn’t want her to take their vehicle that is in his name.

According to the police report, Rafe said there was even a point when he left the apartment, which would have given his ex-girlfriend and her children time to escape if they felt they were being held captive.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on one complaint of kidnapping.

His bond is set at $50,000.