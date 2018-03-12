× Oklahoma man arrested for indecent proposals to a child after undercover operation

JENKS, Okla. – Authorities say a suspected child predator is behind bars after being arrested following an undercover operation.

Officials say it all started when 33-year-old Anthony Peterson sent a friend request to someone online who he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

Investigators allege that Peterson started off the conversation with the girl, who was actually an undercover deputy, by asking what she liked to do for fun.

According to an affidavit, Jenks police say that Peterson said very sexual things to the deputy and sent an explicit picture of himself.

Authorities arrested Peterson on Friday.

According to online records, Peterson was arrested on three counts of lewd or indecent proposals to a child.