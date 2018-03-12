Oklahoma man reunited with lost piece of family history

OWASSO, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was reunited with a piece of his family’s history thanks to the work of a local police department and a good Samaritan.

Zachary Ruttman says he didn’t even know his family photo album was missing until he was tagged on a Facebook post.

Evidently, Ruttman lost the album after he placed it on top of his truck and drove away. It ended up falling from his truck somewhere along E. 116th St. in Owasso and landed in a ditch.

Fortunately for Ruttman, a good Samaritan discovered the photo album and called the Owasso Police Department.

Once officers saw some of the old photos, they knew the owner was probably missing it. The department posted a photo on Facebook, asking if anyone knew the owner of the album.

“At first, I was wondering how they found that picture and who gave them that picture,” Ruttman said.

Ruttman told FOX 23 that some of the photos date back to the early 1900s and showcase five generations of his family.