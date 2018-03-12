× Oklahoma Secretary of State submits resignation

OKLAHOMA CITY – A high-profile Oklahoman is stepping down from his position in Governor Mary Fallin’s Cabinet.

In March of 2017, Gov. Fallin announced that Dave Lopez would become the secretary of state. In that role, Lopez served as a senior adviser to the governor on policy, economic and legislative issues.

On Monday, officials with the governor’s office confirmed to KFOR that Lopez had resigned from the position.

Officials say they believe his resignation is effective at the end of the month.

Lopez previously served as the interim superintendent of Oklahoma City Public Schools from 2013 to 2014. He also served as the governor’s secretary of commerce from 2011 until 2013.