Police identify victim killed in deadly shooting in N.W. Oklahoma City over weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have identified the victim who was killed in a deadly shooting in northwest Oklahoma City over the weekend.
Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called to reports of shots fired near Linwood and McKinley.
When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.
He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Police have since identified the victim as 36-year-old Jose Cazares.
Authorities are searching for a suspect in the case.
No other information has been released at this time.