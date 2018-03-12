× Police identify victim killed in deadly shooting in N.W. Oklahoma City over weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have identified the victim who was killed in a deadly shooting in northwest Oklahoma City over the weekend.

Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called to reports of shots fired near Linwood and McKinley.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police have since identified the victim as 36-year-old Jose Cazares.

Authorities are searching for a suspect in the case.

No other information has been released at this time.