Police searching for suspect in deadly shooting in N.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for a suspect involved in a deadly shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called to reports of shots fired near Linwood and McKinley.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Authorities are searching for a suspect in the case.

No other information has been released at this time.