“She has the potential to be the best,” Oklahoma mother set to compete on ‘American Ninja Warrior’

ARDMORE, Okla. – An Oklahoma mother of three is putting her skills to the test on a national stage.

For years, Cody Hucal and her family watched athletes take on a variety of strange obstacles on ‘American Ninja Warrior.’

The 33-year-old mother of three had been out of the Marine Corps for a few years when her son made a comment that sent her into the gym.

“My son, who is almost 10, said, ‘Mom, I think Dad could do that, but I don’t think you could’ and I was blown away,” Hucal told KXII.

Hucal found a gym in Ardmore, signed her kids up for classes and then joined herself.

A year and a half later, Hucal received an invitation to be on ‘American Ninja Warrior.’

“Some people just want to make the show,” Shawn Mason, the owner of Gauntlet Fitenss and Hucal’s coach, said. “Well Cody has made the show and she has the potential to be the best and that’s what’s exciting and you can only get that with the determination she has.”

The season premiere airs on May 30 on NBC.