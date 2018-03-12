Teen killed, woman hurt when package explodes at Texas home

AUSTIN, Texas – A teenager has died and a woman is seriously injured after a package exploded at a home in Austin, marking the second such explosion this month at a home in Texas’ capital city.

The package detonated early Monday. Police say the teen died at the scene, while the woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the woman is in her 40s, but they haven’t released any other information.

Authorities are investigating whether the explosion is linked to a similar blast on March 2 that killed a 39-year-old man. Both explosions occurred in the early-morning hours.

Police are investigating that incident as a suspicious death. Investigators haven’t released information about the device or possible suspects.

The FBI is helping Austin police in the investigation.