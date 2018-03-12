× Three-Pointers and Westbrook Triple Double Lead Thunder Over Kings

The Oklahoma City Thunder hit 16 three-pointers and Russell Westbrook had a triple double to lead OKC to a 106-101 win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night at Chesapeake Arena in downtown Oklahoma City.

In a low scoring first half, the Thunder led 46-40 at halftime, and maintained the lead in the second half, but couldn’t pull away from the Kings, who have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Westbrook had 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists for his 99th career triple double and 20th of the season.

Paul George and Carmelo Anthony led the Thunder with 21 points each, with George hitting four three’s and Anthony five, including the first three baskets of the game for OKC.

Corey Brewer added 16 points for the Thunder, who shot 45 percent from the field for the game.

The Thunder held off several late rallies from the Kings to improve to 40-29 on the season.

OKC finishes their four-game homestand and next plays the second game of a back-to-back Tuesday night at Atlanta at 6:30 pm.

Of the Thunder’s final 13 games of the regular season, 11 will be against playoff teams or teams contending for the playoffs.