Trae Young Named All-American Again

Oklahoma freshman guard Trae Young was named first team All-America by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association on Monday.

Young joins fellow freshman Deandre Ayton of Arizona, Marvin Bagley of Duke, along with Kansas’ Devonte Graham, and Jalen Brunson of Villanova as first team picks.

Last week Young was named the winner of the Wayman Tisdale Award as national freshman of the year, according to the USBWA.

Young leads the nation in both scoring and assists, and becomes the second Sooner in the last three years named to the first team, joining Buddy Hield in 2016.