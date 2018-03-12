Watch: Wright City basketball team receives warm welcome after winning state title

WRIGHT CITY, Okla. – After winning a state title, a local boy’s basketball team received quite the welcome home.

The Wright City Boys’ Basketball team closed out the season with a 62-49 win over Latta for the Class 2A Boys State Championship.

The win earned Wright City its first ever championship in any sport, according to NewsOK.

After the win, the team spent more than three hours heading from State Fair Park back to Wright City, Oklahoma.

When they arrived, they were first welcomed with emergency vehicles giving them an escort through the small town.

Members of the team looked out the windows as fans and well wishers honked their horns, held up signs and cheered for the champions.