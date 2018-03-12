“You’re a monster,” Victim speaks to drunk driver who killed her husband, unborn child

AUSTIN, Texas – A 22-year-old Texas woman who killed a man and his unborn child in a drunk driving crash heard from the victim’s widow in court.

On Aug. 2, 2016, investigators say 22-year-old Shana Elliott was intoxicated and should not have been driving. However, she got behind the wheel and hit another car.

The crash killed Fabian Guerrero and injured his wife, Kristian Guerrero, who was pregnant at the time. The unborn baby died later, KXAN reports.

Elliott was on probation at the time of the crash for drug charges, and was arrested for intoxication assault and intoxication manslaughter.

During her trial, her defense attorneys said Elliott had a rough upbringing and was remorseful for what she did.

After Elliott was convicted of the charges, Kristian Guerrero didn’t hold back during her victim’s impact statement.

“I don’t care about your troubled childhood. I had one, too. It’s no coincidence you haven’t seen my mother and my biological father in this courtroom since this trial has started. I grew up messed up, too. I didn’t have anyone coming to my rescue to bail me out of anything. I had to grow up fast. My husband, his family came over here with nothing. They worked day in and day out for their family,” Guerrero said, adding, “Did you see us out there doing anything illegal? Did you see us out there selling drugs? Did you see us out there murdering people? No. And that’s the difference between you and me.”

The jury sentenced Elliott to seven years in prison for each of the manslaughter charges, but the judge will decide if those sentences will be served concurrently.