11-year-old Oklahoma girls say someone allegedly shot at them while riding horse

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. – Two 11-year-old girls are shaken up after they say someone allegedly fired a gun at them over the weekend.

The girls, who are neighbors, say they were riding a horse Saturday morning when someone allegedly pointed a long, black gun out of the window of a black truck.

The girls told their parents that when the gunshots rang out, the horse reared up, they both fell off, and then went to hide in a ditch until the driver left.

“They ran to my house crying,” Jenifer Higdon, the mother of one of the girls, told KTEN. “At first, I couldn’t even understand what they were saying.”

Sheriff John Christian says they’re not sure if the gunfire was meant to be aimed at the girls, and there is no proof yet that shots were fired.

“We are not certain that the shots were fired at the young ladies,” Sheriff Christian said. “That area is notorious for poachers and road shooting.”

“If they weren’t shooting toward the kids and they were just out shooting, they need to pay attention of their surroundings,” Higdon said. “There are children on, you know, everywhere.”

Rachel Beckworth, the mother of the second girl, says her daughter was shaken up over the incident.

“She had bruises where she fell, but it could have been a lot worse,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office.