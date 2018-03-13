19-year-old arrested after driving drunk; knocks down light poles and fire hydrant

COWETA, Okla. – An Oklahoma teen was arrested after driving drunk in Coweta.

It happened early Sunday morning around 5 a.m.

Police say 19-year-old Taylor Shaw-Griffin drove onto a sidewalk, hit a stop sign, knocked down two light poles and a fire hydrant, and then hit the side of a building.

“The whole front end of the car was damaged. The right side was completely damaged, and it was leaking a bunch of fluid out from underneath the car,” said Tony Johnson, a tow truck driver.

Johnson said there were power lines dangling on the road and debris on the sidewalk.

FOX 23 reports her blood alcohol concentration was .17, more than double the legal limit for someone who is of age to consume alcohol.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, including Shaw-Griffin.

She was arrested for aggravated DUI and driving with an open container.

The city is assessing the damage.