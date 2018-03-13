Anadarko police searching for armed robbery suspects

ANADARKO, Okla. – Authorities in Anadarko are asking for the public’s help identifying a pair of robbery suspects.

On Tuesday, the Anadarko Police Department posted a video from a convenience store of a robbery.

In the video, two suspects approach the drive-through window of a convenience store. At that point, one of the suspects points a gun at the clerk behind the counter.

One of the suspects is able to reach into the store and attempts to get money from the cash register.

If you have any information on the crime, call the police department at (405) 247-2411.