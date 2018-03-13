Body cam footage released after suspected killer is shot in shootout with police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police have released body cam footage of a deadly confrontation between an officer and a gunman.

Just before 3 a.m. on Feb. 1, police received a trouble unknown call to a home at 15001 Barton Drive, near S.E. 149th and Peebly Rd.

“He makes a choice after a few seconds to knock on the door," said Mark Nelson with the Fraternal Order of Police.

"Police said the suspect, 56-year-old William Young, started shooting toward the officer.

“I think the video shows less than a second. I mean, a matter of a second can be the difference between life or death," said Nelson.

Officer Brandon McDonald returned fire, killing Young.

As police officers searched the area, 51-year-old Jennifer Young was found dead inside a van parked at the home. Investigators believe that William Young shot his wife before police arrived at the scene.

Authorities say Young also shot Jennifer's 29-year-old daughter, but she survived her injuries.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma City police released body camera footage from that night.

In the video, officers can be seen approaching the house.

As Young opens the door, he immediately pulls out a gun and points it at officers.

“I don’t know what the epidemic is right now, but training is ever so important and officers have to be vigilant as ever to not just protect themselves, but if an officer’s hurt or injured and they’re on a scene, they can’t protect anybody else," said Nelson.

Officials say William’s brother, 55-year-old Robert Young, was at the home during the incident.

He is facing charges for first-degree murder and kidnapping for allegedly failing to stop the crimes, intervene or help the victims.