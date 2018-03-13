City leaders showcase progress being made at new Scissortail Park

OKLAHOMA CITY – The construction of the new 70-acre MAPS 3 park is making big progress several months after city leaders broke ground.

“A park is for the ages. It’s not going to be just for a decade or two. This is for all time,” Mayor of Oklahoma City Mick Cornett said in June.

The $132 million project is located south of the Myriad Gardens and will feature a lake, boathouse, playground, eating areas and a performance space.

Officials asked residents to vote for their favorite park name out of six finalists. In all, officials say 5,000 people voted with 45 percent choosing Scissortail Park.

“If you’ve ever seen a scissortail kind of work its magic, work that tail and chase down a bug, it is one of the most remarkable creatures that God ever made,” Cornett said.

On Monday, city officials shared photos on social media of the construction going on at the park.

The first phase is scheduled to be complete in the spring of 2019. The second phase will likely be complete in 2021.