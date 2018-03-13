Court documents detail more information about wrong-way crash

OKLAHOMA CITY – Court documents are providing more details about a wrong-way crash that left one woman injured.

Around 12:30 a.m. on March 9, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say 37-year-old Toby Pedford was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-235, between I-44 and N.W. 50th St.

While driving the wrong direction on the highway, investigators say that Pedford hit a 51-year-old woman. The victim suffered broken ribs, damage to her spleen and two broken ankles.

According to court documents, Pedford “exhibited several indications of intoxication beyond his driving the wrong way on the interstate.”

A search warrant affidavit states that Pedford had “blood shot watery eyes, slurred speech, and was talkative, and uncooperative with the investigation.”

Pedford told investigators that he was coming from a bar in the 2600 block of N.W. Expressway and was headed to his house.

However, the affidavit states that Pedford “was not on a logical route to his house” at the time of the crash.