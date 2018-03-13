× Cowboys Win NIT Opener

Oklahoma State had a tough shooting night, but took advantage of a lot of trips to the free throw line to beat Florida Gulf Coast 80-68 in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament on Tuesday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

OSU shot just 36 percent from the field, but were 32 of 41 from the free throw line for 78 percent to get the win.

Four Cowboys scored in double figures, led by Jeffrey Carroll, who had 18 points.

Mitchell Solomon and Tavarius Shine both had 13 points and Lindy Waters added 10 points.

OSU led by nine at halftime, and built a double digit lead in the second half, then held off a late Eagles run to win by 12.

The NIT is using experimental rules this season, with a deeper 3-point line, a wider lane with the same width as the NBA, and playing quarters instead of halves.

Oklahoma State improved to 20-14 on the season, and will host a second round game between Friday and Monday, against the winner of Wednesday night’s Stanford-Brigham Young game.