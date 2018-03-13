Defense attorneys move to disqualify prosecution in Bixby rape case

BIXBY, Okla. – Defense attorneys for four former Bixby High School football players accused of rape have filed a motion to disqualify the prosecution in the case.

The investigation started last year when a teenage boy came forward to claim that he had been assaulted by his teammates at a football function.

According to an affidavit obtained by the Tulsa World, the victim claims he was held down by his teammates and was sodomized with a pool stick.

The victim said he was “unable to see everything going on during the assault” but heard one of his attackers say, “The deeper it goes, the louder he screams.”

Following an investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies, four former football players at Bixby High School were charged with second-degree rape by instrumentation.

Attorneys for the alleged suspects say that the act was simply “roughhousing among boys” and that they did not agree with the claims that were made in the affidavit.

During a news conference, defense attorney Paul Demuro says the investigation has been plagued with problems from the beginning.

Demuro claims that there is a ‘serious conflict of interest’ regarding the prosecutors in the case and the victim’s family. He also claimed that investigators tried to “inflame” the public by releasing detailed affidavits in the case.

Now, defense attorneys are working to disqualify the Rogers County District Attorney’s Office from prosecuting the case, alleging that there are personal ties between the accuser’s family and the office.

The motion obtained by the Tulsa World claims that one of the accuser’s parents is friends with several people in the district attorney’s office.

The defense is asking for an evidentiary hearing on the alleged conflicts of interest.