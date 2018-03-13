“I asked God to help me,” 9-year-old comes to the rescue of neighbor trapped under car

SUMTER, S.C. – A South Carolina boy is being hailed as a hero for saving the life of his neighbor.

According to WIS, Allen Clemmons was working on his Mustang convertible in his backyard when the car slid off the blocks and fell on top of him.

For the next 90 minutes, he called out for help, but no one came to his aid.

“I asked God to help me, to give me one more holler and send an angel by my way,” Clemmons said. “The last holler before I give up.”

After his last call for help, Clemmons saw his 9-year-old neighbor, Malachi Coffey, running to his yard.

“I was playing outside and I heard someone yelling,” Malachi said. “He was saying something like he was stuck but I didn’t know what he meant.”

Malachi immediately grabbed a jack and was able to lift the car off of Clemmons. After that, he ran for help.

Clemmons was rushed to a hospital, where he learned that he has six broken ribs and a fractured pelvis.

“I don’t think I would have survived another 30 minutes,” he said. “It was getting really hard to breathe. He is truly my guardian angel.”