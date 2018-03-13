Extreme fire danger expected for several days

Midwest City police cancel Silver Alert for missing 71-year-old woman

Posted 4:48 pm, March 13, 2018, by , Updated at 07:58PM, March 13, 2018

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. 

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Midwest City police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 71-year-old woman.

Police are looking for Linda Sue Wagoner, who is described as a white female, last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket.

Her last known location is in Midwest City near Reno Ave. and S. Westminster Rd. on Tuesday around noon.

She may be in a green, 2012 Nissan pickup with the Oklahoma tag AFR528.

Officials say she has mental issues that are similar to Alzheimer’s.