Midwest City police cancel Silver Alert for missing 71-year-old woman

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled.

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Midwest City police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 71-year-old woman.

Police are looking for Linda Sue Wagoner, who is described as a white female, last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket.

Her last known location is in Midwest City near Reno Ave. and S. Westminster Rd. on Tuesday around noon.

She may be in a green, 2012 Nissan pickup with the Oklahoma tag AFR528.

Officials say she has mental issues that are similar to Alzheimer’s.