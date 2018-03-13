Moore police sergeant saves the day after bike theft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. - A Moore police sergeant has stepped up after a little boy's bike was stolen.

Ten-year-old Aiden and 5-year-old Logan love taking their bikes for a spin, even if sometimes it leads to some brotherly disagreements.

"Sometimes, he'll crash into me," Logan said.

"Prove it," Aiden said.

However, nothing stopped them in their tracks like the news they received Sunday morning.

"It just wasn't there," said the boys' mom, Stacy Frost.

'It' being Aiden's bike, a birthday gift he hadn't had for long.

"Two weeks or so," Aiden said.

So, Stacy - determined to find some answers - called Moore police, and Sgt. Nathan Wells went out to help.

"He took the report, and he goes, 'Chances are we aren't going to find it, but I'll go check the bike shed that we have and make sure he didn't dump it,'" Frost said.

So, Wells left and the boys waited, Aiden trying to accept the fact he may never see his bike again.

"I felt sad and a little bit mad that my bike was stolen," Aiden said.

But, then - a surprise phone call. Wells was coming back.

"He pulled back up, and he's like, 'So, I fixed your problem' and I'm like, 'Oh my God, you found the bike!'' Frost said. "He's like, 'No, but I got you two, new bikes!'"

Not just one bike to replace the one that was stolen - but two, Logan getting one of his own so he wouldn't feel left out. And, it's a perfect fit.

"The training wheels don't really touch the ground, so it helps him get ready," Aiden said.

Lewis didn't want to go on camera. He said this isn't about him.

In a text message, he told News 4, in part, "Acts of kindness are done by police officers every day, and we don't do it for recognition. We do it to help someone out or to show that we care even though we don't know them."

As for the family, they are just grateful for what Wells did.

"You don't hear a lot of good anymore, so it was a good story that I felt needed to be shared," Frost said.

"Thank you very much," Aiden said.

The bikes the kids received were previously donated to the Moore Police Department.

So far, the bike bandit has yet to be caught.

Here is Wells' full statement:

"I am very happy I was in a position where I was able to change the outcome of the unfortunate situation the mother and little boy were in. If I recall correctly, they only had the bicycle for a few weeks. Acts of kindness are done by police officers everyday, and we don't do it for recognition. We do it to help someone out or to show that we care even though we don't know them. A few dollars here or there to help someone in need or a warm, comforting embrace given to a stranger who is on his way to the hospital to say his last goodbye when he takes his mother off life support. We don't do not for recognition; we just do it because we care, and maybe we've been there too."