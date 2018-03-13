× Muskogee police cancel Silver Alert for missing 63-year-old man with dementia

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled.

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – Muskogee police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 63-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

Police are looking for Michael Cherry, who is described as a black male with a salt and pepper beard, and was last seen wearing a black jacket and light colored pants.

His last known location is in Muskogee on Tuesday around 6:30 p.m.

Officials say he suffers from dementia.

Call police if you have any information.