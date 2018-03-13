OHP report: Oklahoma man killed in accident with alleged impaired driver

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say a man is dead after allegedly being hit by a driver who was impaired.

Around 6 a.m. on Monday, officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say they were called to a car accident just south of Idabel on U.S. 259.

Investigators say 51-year-old Tony Hobson was driving his pickup truck southbound on U.S. 259 when he was hit by 21-year-old Alexandria Cooper.

According to the OHP report, Cooper failed to stop at a stop sign and hit Hobson’s vehicle.

Authorities say Hobson died at the scene of the crash from head and internal injuries. Cooper was not injured.

Investigators say Cooper was driving under the influence, which likely caused the collision, according to the report.