Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly threatening district attorney

PONCA CITY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was taken into custody after allegedly making death threats toward a local district attorney.

On Monday afternoon, agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested 52-year-old Joseph Eugene Widener for attempting, conspiring, or endeavoring to perform an act of violence involving serious bodily harm of death.

Investigators say Widener called the Kay County District Attorney’s Office and demanded money from Kay County District Attorney Brian Hermanson.

Last week, Widener allegedly called the office again and threatened that he ‘was not going to take it anymore’ and that he would kill Hermanson.