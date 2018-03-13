Oklahoma man sentenced to prison for murder after disabled son dies in car crash

SHERMAN, Tex. – An Oklahoma man was sentenced to prison for the murder of his disabled son.

Monday, Carl Duncan was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to his son’s murder.

In 2017, Carl Duncan and his son, Judson Duncan, 21, who was disabled, were living out of their car.

KXII reports Carl Duncan took off from police when they approached his car one evening, leading police on a chase.

The chase ended in a crash on U.S. Highway 75 and killed Judson Duncan.

He died at the scene.

Carl Duncan was sentenced to 30 years in prison.