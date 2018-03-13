One arrested for shooting man in northwest Oklahoma City parking lot

OKLAHOMA CITY –Authorities say one man was taken into custody following a deadly shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called to reports of shots fired near Linwood and McKinley.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 36-year-old Jose Cazares lying in the parking lot, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.

Authorities say Abel Quinonez was arrested on Monday night in connection to Cazares’ death.

Quinonez is currently being held at the Oklahoma County Jail on one count of first-degree murder.