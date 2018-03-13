Police need help identifying alleged serial robber targeting Oklahoma City stores

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police need your help identifying an alleged serial robbery who is targeting Oklahoma City stores.

Authorities believe a man has robbed at least two stores in southwest Oklahoma City this month.

Police say that the man robbed a Dollar General in the 800 block of S.W. 29th St. twice and the 7-Eleven in the 1200 block of S.W. 29th St.

During the two Dollar General robberies, the man allegedly threatened to shoot the clerk in each robbery.

In the 7-Eleven robbery, the man reportedly told the clerk that he had a gun and demanded cash.

Police have released surveillance video from one of the robberies, hoping someone will be able to identify the suspect.

If you have any information on this man, contact Crime Stoppers (405)235-7300.