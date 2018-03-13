Police searching for car used to steal large batteries off trucks in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for a car used to steal large batteries off trucks in the southeast side.

On Tuesday, video was released of the car involved in the grand larceny Wednesday at a business in the 1600 block of S.E. 66th St.

Police said six batteries were stolen, worth around $1,800.

According to a police report, when employees arrived to work at J.B. Hunt, they realized two trucks wouldn’t start and the batteries were taken from underneath. There were three batteries under each truck, and each battery is worth about $300.

The trucking company said it doesn’t have surveillance cameras around the building however DVR Connection captured the footage across the street in the 6700 block of Camille Ave. It appeared the car was red and parked at about 3 a.m. at DVR Connection for a short time before pulling into J.B. Hunt.

According to the report, two men were then seen getting out of the car, going to the business, taking the batteries and leaving the scene.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 405-235-7300 or submitting a tip online.