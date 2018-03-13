Police trying to identify suspect accused of buying phone with counterfeit money

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are trying to identify a suspect who is accused of buying a cellphone with counterfeit money.

Police say that on March 9th, a young woman was attempting to sell a cellphone to a man who agreed to buy the phone through a popular buy/sell/trade app.

The woman told police the suspect agreed to meet her at a local fast food restaurant near N.W. 63rd and Meridian.

When the woman handed the suspect the phone, she said he handed her some cash and then took off running.

Police said the cash turned out to be counterfeit.

The suspect is described as a black male, around 16 to 17 years old, 5’7″, thin build.

Authorities have released video of the alleged suspect, hoping someone will be able to identify him.

If anyone has any information on the suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.