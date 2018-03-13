× Rumor of school threat prompts extra security at Edmond North High School

EDMOND, Okla. – Extra officers will be at Edmond North High School Wednesday due to the rumor of a school threat.

Officials say the rumor of the school threat is “spreading within the Edmond North student community.”

Police say at this point, it is only a rumor, but they are still “vigilantly looking into it.”

Out of caution, the Edmond Police Department will have extra officers at the school Wednesday.

“At this point in the investigation there is no reason to believe it is a credible threat,” police said in a Facebook post.