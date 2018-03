Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma's men's basketball team has lost 11 of their last 15 games, but the Sooners are still alive, and get a new life with the NCAA Tournament.

OU will face Rhode Island in Pittsburgh on Thursday at 11:15 am in the first round.

The Sooners are not taking their second chance for granted, and now they need to take advantage of it after their late season slump.