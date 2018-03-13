× Thunder Rally Behind Westbrook’s 100th Triple Double to Beat Hawks

The Oklahoma City Thunder went on a 30-8 run in the third quarter and Russell Westbrook recorded his 100th career triple double to lead OKC to a 119-107 win over the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday night.

The Thunder trailed 66-54 at halftime, then used their big run to take the lead, then hold on in the fourth quarter to get the win.

Westbrook had 32 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists, becoming the fourth player in NBA history to have at least 100 career triple doubles, joining Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson, and Jason Kidd.

Carmelo Anthony continued his hot shooting with 21 points, hitting six three-pointers.

Jerami Grant had a nice game off the bench with 20 points, including two three-pointers, one of which gave OKC a five point lead at 108-103 after the Hawks had tied the game at 103.

Paul George added 12 points, but had to leave the game in the third quarter when he landed hard on his left side.

Center Steven Adams did not play after suffering a bruised hip in the Thunder’s win over Sacramento on Monday night.

For the second game in a row, the Thunder hit 16 three-pointers.

OKC improves to 41-29 on the season and maintain fourth place in the Western Conference standings.

The Thunder return home to host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night at 7:00 pm.