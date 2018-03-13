Two people wanted after attempting to rob convenience store in Anadarko

ANADARKO, Okla. – Police are looking for two people who attempted to rob a convenience store in Anadarko earlier this month.

On March 3, around 11:50 p.m. two people approached the open drive -through window of Big D’s Convenience Store.

Police say one of the subjects “produced a handgun and pointed it through the window at the store clerk and demanded the clerk open the cash register.”

The store clerk then ran to the back of the store.

The other subject then “produced a brick, reached through the window and struck the cash register several times in an attempt to open the register,” however, police say they were unable to open it, and then fled the area.

Thankfully, the store clerk was not injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. James Howard at 405-247-2411.