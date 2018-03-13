“We knew it was something serious,” 2-year-old diagnosed with leukemia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It's a typical day for 2-year-old Jordan Cagle, running and tumbling while playing living room football with his older brother. His mother, Denise, is used to the whirlwind.

"He's always pretending to play football for OU. His pappa is a big football fan, so every time he sees a football he yells 'Touchdown!'" she said.

Denise knew something was really off last June when Jordan's energy dissolved. She found herself going back and forth from the emergency room when his symptoms persisted.

"He was constantly sleeping. He didn't want to walk, which gave us a red light," Denise recalled.

Dr. Ashley Baker, from Jimmy Everest Cancer Center, confirms, "His case was pretty straight forward once the doctor had done a blood count. His white count was very elevated and you could see his blast on a blood smear."

That blood slide revealed a type of cancer called ALL or Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Denise remembered the call when the blood results were complete.

"I actually cried even though I was at work. I broke down, because we knew it was something serious," she said.

The first days of treatment were trying. Jordan had three bacterial infections. The good news is that just one chemotherapy treatment restored Jordan's bouncy nature.

Dr. Baker agrees, saying, "He responded great to the first month of therapy, which gives us hope that we'll be able to cure his cancer for leukemia. The first 28 days are an important time frame in ALL therapy."

Denise smiles as she watches Jordan running in his circles again.

"He's going to beat it, that's what I think. He's amazing with all the treatment and medicine. The people are amazing here, the nurses, the doctors, they're amazing here," she said.

With cure rates now well over 90-percent for this type of leukemia, doctors at Jimmy Everest Cancer Center are ready to put Jordan in the "win" column.

