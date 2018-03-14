13-year-old Oklahoma boy at center of Amber Alert has been located

WESTVILLE, Okla. – Authorities say the 13-year-old Oklahoma boy at the center of an Amber Alert has been found.

Ruger Cole, 13, was reportedly picked up from school in Westville, Oklahoma around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday by his father, 46-year-old Brent Cole.

After picking him up, Brent Cole allegedly called Ruger’s mother, saying she would never see her son again.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for Ruger, saying the teen was in danger. Brent Cole was believed to be armed and dangerous.

Fortunately, Ruger was found safe, the Westville Police Department told KFOR.

It is unclear at this time if the suspect is in custody.