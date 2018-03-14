Children died from smoke inhalation in El Reno house fire, medical examiner says

EL RENO, Okla. – The medical examiner has released the cause of deaths for a pair of children who died during a house fire earlier this year.

Officials say three children died early New Year’s Day following the fire at their house in the 200 block of North K Avenue.

The children were identified as 22-month-old Mayley Jean Redbird, 3-year-old Gunner Ray Redbird and 4-year-old Amylah Dawn Redbird.

“We are in total devastation right now. You can only imagine what it’s like to lose three children of your own. I just ask that the kind people continue to pray and keep us in your prayers as we do our best to lay our children to rest. We did the best we could for our children,” said James Redbird, the children’s father, said in January. “We just want to thank everybody for the prayers, the donations. We’re not asking for anything. We’re just asking for prayers at this time.”

Fire investigators say the blaze was contained to just one room, where the children were sleeping.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office released the cause of death for the eldest children.

According to an autopsy report, Amlyah Redbird and Gunner Redbird died from smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide toxicity.

Their manner of death was ruled an accident.