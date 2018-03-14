Exercise and cannabis combine at Colorado gym

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. - It’s called Break the Stigma Fitness.

Owner Janessa Lea calls it the first cannabis-friendly fitness facility in the world.

Opened in July, it’s the owner's bread and butter.

“We do cannabis-infused group fitness classes which is yoga, kickboxing and other classes all here," Lea told KDVR.

Lea is not in it just for the money. She’s in it for her health. She suffers from Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a connective tissue disease.

“It resulted in a multitude of issues, one that has a great effect on anybody’s life that has chronic pain," she said.

Break the Stigma Fitness is open to the public. But, first, you request an invite, it will send a link, then, you register for the class of your choice.

It does not sell marijuana but gifts it to their customers as free samples.

Customer Ashley Kingsley likes the workout with weed combination.

“Got to get the kids to sports, got to make dinner, got to clean the house, got to work 40 hours a week," Kingsley said. "When I come in here and I consume cannabis, I come alive."

Lea said cannabis can help folks have a better life and that should be an option.