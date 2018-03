× Investigation underway after sexual assault reported on OU campus

NORMAN, Okla. – The University of Oklahoma Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault.

Police say it allegedly happened at the Couch Center on OU’s campus March 10 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The victim said the suspect forced himself on her while she was incapacitated.

Police say the suspect has been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.